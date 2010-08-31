Lady Gaga, RZA, Iggy Pop joining Plastic Ono Bandâ€™s L.A. concerts

The newly recreated Plastic Ono Band will be joined by some very special guests during its two scheduled shows in Los Angeles this fall.

Yoko Ono, her and John Lennon’s son Sean Lennon, Cornelius (full band) and Yuka Honda – the core of the revamped act – will perform alongside Iggy Pop, Nels Cline and Mike Watt on Oct. 1 and with Lady Gaga and Sonic Youth”s Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore on Oct. 2. It appears that RZA, Jane”s Addiction”s Perry Farrell, actress/author Carrie Fisher, Japanese songwriter Haruomi Hosono, Paul Simon”s musical offspring Harper Simon, songwriter Tune-Yards and actor/filmmaker Vincent Gallo are on for both nights.

Dubbed the We Are Plastic Ono Band concerts, the performances will take place at the Orpheum Theatre, with tickets already on sale via Ticketmaster.

The original Plastic Ono Band members — Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann and Jim Keltner — performed (sans Ringo Starr) together earlier this year at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, a reunion that also featured Gordon and Moore, plus Bette Midler, the Scissor Sisters, Paul Simon and Ween’s Gene Ween.

Plastic Ono Band is also on slate to perform as part of John Lennon”s 70th birthday celebration in Iceland on Oct. 9, after the lighting of Ono”s Peace Tower. A rep has not confirmed yet what configuration will be playing that show.

