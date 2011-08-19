Lady Gaga set to open MTV’s VMAs, who is hosting pre-show?

We previously reported that Lady Gaga will perform at Aug. 28″s Video Music Awards, but now it turns out that she”ll once again be the program”s opening act.

As you recall, she and Elton John opened the show two years ago.

Momma Monster broke the news on MTV last night during the slot that was supposed to serve as a premiere for her new video, “You & I.” However,  the clip showed up two days earlier.

In the latest in MTV VMA news, Selena Gomez, who was previously announced as a presenter, will be the celebrity host of the Pre-VMA telecast on the red carpet.

Additionally, Entertainment Weekly reports that Cobra Starship will perform “You Make Me Feel” featuring Sabi during the pre-show.

Previously announced performers for the show include Chris Brown, Adele and Bruno Mars.

Watch Momma Monster make the announcement herself below.
 

