Lady Gaga sets massive North American tour

It’s a good day to be a Little Monster in North America.

Lady Gaga’s elaborate Born This Way Ball tour has been playing allover the world, and now it’s time for the U.S. and Canada to get a chance to experience the pop superstar’s massive live show.

She Tweeted the news with, “Surprise!! #EarlyGa THE 1ST INSTALLMENT OF US/CANADA TOUR DATES ARE HERE FOR THE WORLDWIDE SOLDOUT BORN THIS WAY BALL,” along with a link to her social networking site Little Monsters.

The lengthy jaunt gets underway in Vancouver on January 11, winding through major cities in the U.S. and Canada over the following two months, before wrapping up in Miami on March 16. More dates will likely be added.

Gaga’s rumored collaboration with rising rapper Azealia Banks on a collaborative track, although it’s unknown where and when the song will first appear.

The singer has promised that a new album, “ARTPOP,” will hit shelves before spring of next year. It’s her follow-up to last year’s “Born This Way.”

Here are Gaga’s new tour dates:

1/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

1/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

1/17 – San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion

1/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

1/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center

1/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

1/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/31 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

2/2 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

2/4 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

2/6 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

2/8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

2/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

2/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

2/16 – Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills

2/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

2/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2/25 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

2/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

3/2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

3/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

3/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

3/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

3/13 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Times Forum

3/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BankAtlantic Center

3/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena