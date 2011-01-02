Lady Gaga sets release date for ‘Born This Way’

Little Monsters, mark your calendars: Lady Gaga”s new album, “Born This Way” will come out May 23, 2011.

Mama Monster herself tweeted the news over the weekend on her website, www.ladygaga.com. Fans had been hoping for an earlier release date since Lady Gaga has been talking up the new album since this summer, when she debuted a few songs including “You and I,” a piano-based ballad.

The album will be preceded by the title track, which will come out just in time for Valentine”s Day on Sunday, Feb. 13…which, by the way, is the same day as the Grammys. We”re just saying…

We don”t know if it will be the album art (if so, we can all expect a Wal Mart freakout), but there”s a photo of someone from the back, whom we figure is Lady Gaga, in a jeans jacket with “Born This Way,” nude from the waist down on her website. A unicorn, LG? Really?

As we reported earlier, Gaga told the BBC backstage at a London show in December that the album is “a marriage of electronic music with major, epic, dare I even say, metal or rock ‘n’ roll, pop, anthemic style melodies with really sledge-hammering dance beats.”

Lady Gaga”s last album, “The Fame Monster,” was the top-selling album on the planet in 2010, according to Media Traffic”s United World Chart, moving 5.8 million units.