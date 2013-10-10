Listen: Lady Gaga shows you her ‘Aura’ in new song from ‘Machete Kills’

Lady Gaga asks if you want to see her naked in her new song, “Aura.” Haven”t we already done that? The fun, campy song is from “Machete Kills,” the new Robert Rodriguez film that features Gaga in her first movie role, as well as Danny Trejo, Sofia Vergara, Amber Heard, Mel Gibson, Michele Rodriguez, and Carlos Estevez (aka Charlie Sheen).

The song opens with a sultry voice over by Gaga that recalls Shirley Bassey before switching up to a kitschy, snyth-laden, stuttering vocal portion before more spoken word from Lady Gaga. Eventually it moves into a catchy sung portion, where she questions if you want to see the girl who lives behind the aura. Rinse and repeat. It works fine in the context of the movie, not so much as a stand-alone tune.

The lyric video is really more of a trailer for “Machete Kills,” although the song also appears on “ArtPop,” as indicated by Lady Gaga”s mention of her Nov. 11 release at the end.

Lady Gaga released the track listing for “ArtPop” today via a series of tweets by a group of Momma Monster”s fans.

“ArtPop” track listing

“Aura”

“Venus”

“G.U.Y.”

“Sexxx Dreams”

“Jewels N’ Drugs”

“MANiCURE”

“Do What U Want”

“Artpop”

“Swine”

“Donatella”

“Fashion!”

“Mary Jane Holland”

“Dope”

“Gypsy”

“Applause”