Say what? Lady Gaga swears her facial and shoulder horns are real

Look out! There goes Lady Gaga again, making us all think she”s not quite of this earth.

In a new interview in the May issue of Harper”s Bazaar (perhaps it should be Bizarre, in the case of Lady G), she insists that the horns or bones we”ve seen protruding from her face and shoulders are real. “They”re not prosthetics. They”re my bones,” she tells the clearly perplexed Harper”s Bazaar interviewer Derek Blasberg. “They”ve always been inside of me, but I have been waiting for the right time to reveal to the universe who I truly am…They come out when I”m inspired.” Wow. All that happens when I get inspired is I get slightly flushed, I don’t sprout body parts.

She never really makes herself any clearer, but in some ways, she uses her explanation of Rico, who”s featured in the video for “Born This Way” to explain what she means, after she further says that the protruding bones are “artistic expression…it”s a performance-art piece.” She then brings up Rico, “who is tattooed head to toe…He was born that way. Although he wasn”t born with tattoos, it was his ultimate destiny to become the man he is today.”

See what she does there? She admits that Rico wasn”t born with the tattoos actually inked on his body, but with the knowledge that they were part of his journey to realizing his “ultimate destiny.” So, if we apply that logic to these protrusions, in LG speak, they have always been part of her as she imagined herself in her fully creative state, they just took until now, i.e. when they were molded on her, to appear. Guess what? It”s still bat-shit crazy.

She also reveals that she believes the late designer Alexander McQueen wrote “Born This Way” and channeled the song through her (which we actually don”t have that hard a time believing).

Just as we”re finding her too precious for words, she brings it all back home with a sweet quote about how if she”d never made it famous, she”d be just as happy because no one can take the music away from her. “I would still be living next door to my friend Jennifer, playing at the clubs I”ve always played at,” she tells Harper’s. “It was never not going to work out for me because I was already living my dream when I was playing music.” And that is true whether she has shoulder horns or not.

In more grounded news, LG supposedly enlisted the talents of uber-producer Mutt Lange to helm the song “You and I,” which she debuted last summer on the “Today” show, according to website Gagadaily. Lange is best know for his work with Def Leppard, Bryan Adams and ex-wife Shania Twain.

Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” comes out May 23.