Say what? Lady Gaga swears her facial and shoulder horns are real

Look out! There goes Lady Gaga again, making us all think she”s not quite of this earth.
In a new interview in the May issue of Harper”s Bazaar (perhaps it should be Bizarre, in the case of Lady G), she insists that the horns or bones we”ve seen protruding from her face and shoulders are real. “They”re not prosthetics. They”re my bones,” she tells the clearly perplexed Harper”s Bazaar interviewer Derek Blasberg. “They”ve always been inside of me, but I have been waiting for the right time to reveal to the universe who I truly am…They come out when I”m inspired.” Wow. All that happens when I get inspired is I get slightly flushed, I don’t sprout body parts.
She never really makes herself any clearer, but in some ways, she uses her explanation of Rico, who”s featured in the video for “Born This Way” to explain what she means, after she further says that the protruding bones are “artistic expression…it”s a performance-art piece.” She then brings up Rico, “who is tattooed head to toe…He was born that way. Although he wasn”t born with tattoos, it was his ultimate destiny to become the man he is today.”
See what she does there? She admits that Rico wasn”t born with the tattoos actually inked on his body, but with the knowledge that they were part of his journey to realizing his “ultimate destiny.” So, if we apply that logic to these protrusions, in LG speak, they have always been part of her as she imagined herself in her fully creative state, they just took until now, i.e. when they were molded on her, to appear. Guess what? It”s still bat-shit crazy.
She also reveals that she believes the late designer Alexander McQueen wrote “Born This Way” and channeled the song through her (which we actually don”t have that hard a time believing).
Just as we”re finding her too precious for words, she brings it all back home with a sweet quote about how if she”d never made it famous, she”d be just as happy because no one can take the music away from her. “I would still be living next door to my friend Jennifer, playing at the clubs I”ve always played at,” she tells Harper’s. “It was never not going to work out for me because I was already living my dream when I was playing music.” And that is true whether she has shoulder horns or not.
In more grounded news, LG supposedly enlisted the talents of uber-producer Mutt Lange to helm the song “You and I,” which she debuted last summer on the “Today” show, according to website Gagadaily. Lange is best know for his work with Def Leppard, Bryan Adams and ex-wife Shania Twain.
Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” comes out May 23.
She is a fantastic singer and has a lot of great songs, but in terms of in personality and image… she is a massive phony! Those are real bones, huh? Okay, whatever. Riding around in a cacoon, wearing a meat dress, etc. etc., is a very big LOOK AT ME! If she was “born this way” why are there videos of her from 5 years ago or so looking and dressing like a “normal” human being? Her talent stood out in those videos, now it is buried underneath a lot of nonsense.
I had enough of Lady Gaga… She was alrite in the beggining with her cool songs (Poker Face, Just Dance, etc), she was a bit different but that was a “fun” different, now she’s just a weirdo trying to get more and more attention. I just feel bad for the teenagers who are influenced by her every day. (posting here cause i couldn’t write a new comment, apparently)
She’s obviously not serious – she knows how to play the game well. She’s increadibly talented , creative and well versed in the art and sociology of fame. Of course she know’s they’re not real ! It’s supposed to exemplify the message of Born This Way. Also what’s so bad about attention – when it doesn’t involve slander, drugs or psychosis then what’s the issue. Also for people saying she was ‘normal’ (whatever normal means in a society full of differing forms of normality) – yes in a way but then she found friends in the punk scene of New York and evolved from there. What would you rather see – a singer just stand there or an extravagent production that features actual singing ?!
ORLY, MELINDA?
She’s such a pain.
Really, people? She is not talented. The only reason she has ever had success is because she is a weird person. This “I’m making a statement” crap is getting old. And how sad is it that people look to her as a hero? She hasn’t done anything worthwhile except to brainwash a bunch of stupid teenagers into buying her merchandise and making her filthy rich. Her fifteen minutes of fame are up. Just disappear with grace.
everythings gone to her head…
Shes going crazy now
At the end of the day, she famous. Your not. She fabulous. Your not. Get over it haters.
i don’t see the “fabulous” in her…
go to hell gaga!!!
Yep, this is definitely a sign that she is in the illuminati. She is not weird it goes beyond that. She is possed by the devil and anyone who keeps lisening to her lyrics will be possesd eventually in the end of times.
FREAK
U r so right when you say a Freak but I should also ad just another bimbo looking for more attention, what else is new about these so called artists.
Then it’s confirmed: she is an alien.