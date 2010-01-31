Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Beyonce nab early Grammys

#Grammys #Lady Gaga #Taylor Swift #Beyonce #Jay Z
01.31.10 9 years ago

Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift, David Guetta, Kings of Leon and Phoenix are amongst the early winners at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, as streamed online prior to the 8-11 p.m. EST telecast ceremony.

Swift scored Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “White Horse,” while Lady GaGa got Best Dance Recording for “Poker Face” and Best Electronic/Dance Album for “The Fame.” 

Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals and Best Rock Song went to Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody.” “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” by French dance-rockers Phoenix took Best Alternative Album.

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” continues to take home honors, including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song; her take on “At Last” won Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and her set “I Am…Sasha Fierce” took Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Jay-Z scored Best Rap Solo Performance for “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)” and Best Rap Song for “Run This Town” with Rihanna and Kanye West.

There are 29 fields for Grammy Awards — including pop, classical, etc. — and 109 categories within those fields. The most popular of them take place during the three-hour ceremony, held in Los Angeles.

Click here for a complete list of winners, which will be refreshed as the night wears on.

Click here to read HitFix’s live-blog of the event.

