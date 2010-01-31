Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Beyonce nab early Grammys

Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift, David Guetta, Kings of Leon and Phoenix are amongst the early winners at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, as streamed online prior to the 8-11 p.m. EST telecast ceremony.
Swift scored Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “White Horse,” while Lady GaGa got Best Dance Recording for “Poker Face” and Best Electronic/Dance Album for “The Fame.”
Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals and Best Rock Song went to Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody.” “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” by French dance-rockers Phoenix took Best Alternative Album.
“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” continues to take home honors, including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song; her take on “At Last” won Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and her set “I Am…Sasha Fierce” took Best Contemporary R&B Album.
Jay-Z scored Best Rap Solo Performance for “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)” and Best Rap Song for “Run This Town” with Rihanna and Kanye West.
There are 29 fields for Grammy Awards — including pop, classical, etc. — and 109 categories within those fields. The most popular of them take place during the three-hour ceremony, held in Los Angeles.
Click here for a complete list of winners, which will be refreshed as the night wears on.
Click here to read HitFix’s live-blog of the event.
With the just recently Grammy awards, I can say that I felt quite disappointed. I knew Beyonce was going to feature heavily on the Grammy winners 2010 list, but not a 6 award haul. Honestly, I would have expected a few more awards for Lady Gaga â€“ since no one can shut up about her lately. But anyways, congrats to the winners. Good thing I didn’t put any money on who would win, because I probably would have ended up losing a payday loans worth or so.