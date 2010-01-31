Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Beyonce nab early Grammys

Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift, David Guetta, Kings of Leon and Phoenix are amongst the early winners at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, as streamed online prior to the 8-11 p.m. EST telecast ceremony.

Swift scored Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “White Horse,” while Lady GaGa got Best Dance Recording for “Poker Face” and Best Electronic/Dance Album for “The Fame.”

Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals and Best Rock Song went to Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody.” “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” by French dance-rockers Phoenix took Best Alternative Album.

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” continues to take home honors, including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song; her take on “At Last” won Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and her set “I Am…Sasha Fierce” took Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Jay-Z scored Best Rap Solo Performance for “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)” and Best Rap Song for “Run This Town” with Rihanna and Kanye West.

There are 29 fields for Grammy Awards — including pop, classical, etc. — and 109 categories within those fields. The most popular of them take place during the three-hour ceremony, held in Los Angeles.

