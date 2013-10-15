Lady Gaga teases new ‘ARTPOP’ song ‘GUY (Girl Under You)’

Are you dying for another sneak peek at Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated new album “ARTPOP”?
Will 12 seconds be enough to satisfy you?
Mother Monster has released a very brief tease of the new song “GUY,” which is a gender-flipping acronym of “Girl Under You.”
With a typically spooky-sexy voice, Gaga entreats, “Love me, Love me, please retweet let me be the girl under you that makes you cry.” It already sounds equally ready for a crowded dance floor and a sold-out arena
Earlier, Gaga confirmed that “Venus” will be next single from the upcoming album, and showed off “Aura” in the final trailer for her film debut, “Machete Kills” (in theaters now).
Get teased by some “GUY” here:
“ARTPOP” will be released November 11.
