Lady Gaga to join the Muppets for Thanksgiving TV special

10.17.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

For those of you who have always suspected that Lady Gaga was secretly a Muppet all along, there will soon be ample proof of your wild theory in the form of a Thanksgiving TV special.

The eccentric pop star will team with the fuzzy faves for a 90-minute special that will air on Thanksgiving night.

“Lady Gaga & The Muppets” Holiday Spectacular” will find Mother Monster backstage with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Grover and the rest of the gang as they prepare for a holiday variety show, highlighted by performances of holiday favorites and Lady Gaga hits. 

The special will feature Gaga performing songs from her upcoming album, “ARTPOP,” plus duets with Kermit, Sir Elton John, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and RuPaul.

Other special guests will include Kristen Bell, while the Swedish Chef, Beaker and Animal will perform holiday classics such as “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells.”

Naturally, the special will also include a sneak peek at the 2014 sequel “Muppets Most Wanted,” which features Lady Gaga in a cameo appearance alongside the Muppets and human stars TIna Fey, Ricky Gervais and Ty Burrell.

The Holiday special won’t be the first time that Lady Gaga shared the screen with Jim Henson’s most famous creations. In 2009, she wore a dress made of Kermit puppets for an interview on German TV.

“I was so excited when ABC called me about doing a holiday special this year,” said Lady Gaga in a press release. “I knew it just wouldn’t be a complete night of laughter and memories without The Muppets! Can’t wait to see the gang again and I hope Miss Piggy’s still not mad about Kermit. We’re just friends!”

“What an incredible opportunity!” added Kermit the Frog. “We have a long history with Ms. Gaga, so we jumped at the chance to do a holiday special with her. We won”t even mind if she mistakes some of the Muppets for pieces of her wardrobe-again.”

“Lady Gaga & The Muppets” Holiday Spectacular” will air November 28 at 9:30 pm ET on ABC

