Lady Gaga to pull double-duty on upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’

We all know how weird Lady Gaga is, but we’ll find out just how funny we can be when she hosts “Saturday Night Live” on November 16.

The Grammy winner will also, unsurprisingly, serve as the night’s musical guest. It will be Mother Monster’s makes first appearance as host and third time as a musical guest on November 16.

She’ll host the show just days after the release of her highly anticipated new album, “ARTPOP.”

The following week on November 23, “The Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson will make his “SNL” hosting debut, just in time to plug the opening of “Catching Fire.”

He’ll be joined by musical guest HAIM. The L.A. sister band will be making their “SNL” debut, before returning to their European tour opening for Phoenix.