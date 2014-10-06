Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett finally schedule their first concert: NYE in Las Vegas

10.06.14 4 years ago

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's joint jazz standards album “Cheek to Cheek” hit No. 1 on the album sales charts last week, so it's about time they got around to announcing their first concert together.

That will be at The Cosmopolitan Casino in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve at the very end of 2014.

“I can't wait to kick off 2015 'cheek to cheek' with the legendary Mr. Tony Bennett,” Lady Gaga, 28, said of her 88-year-old collaborator. “New Year's celebrations are about cherishing family, friendship, and the future — three things this man has taught me much about.”

Tickets go up on Friday.

Below, check out their performance of “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” for “Great Performances: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek LIVE!” on PBS, which airs Oct. 24.

