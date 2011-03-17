Lady Gaga tops the Billboard Hot 100 for fifth week; who’s gaining on her?

Lady Gaga makes it five weeks in a row as “Born This Way”  spends another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cee Lo Green”s “F**k You” spends another week at No. 2, destined to live in LG”s wake, while Katy Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West soars 8-3, largely based on digital sales.  The track is the fourth from Perry”s “Teenage Dream” to land at No. 1 on the Hot Digital Sales chart, making “Teenage Dream” the only album to land a quartet of tunes at the top. “E.T.” sells 216,000 copies this week to achieve the feat, according to Billboard.

Rihanna”s “S&M” falls one place 3-4, while Jennifer Lopez”s comeback single, “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull stays put at No. 5.

In the rest of the top 10, Pink”s “F**kin” Perfect” slips 4-6, Bruno Mars” “Grenade” moves 6-7 and  Enrique Iglesias”s “Tonight  (I”m Lovin” You)” featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E sees a slight uptick from 9-8.

Britney Spears sees a nice leap as “Till the World Ends,” the second single from March 29″s “Femme Fatale” jumps 20-9. The album”s first single, “Hold It Against Me,” debuted at No. 1.

Closing out the top 10, Ke$ha, who co-wrote Spears” “Till the World Ends,”  hangs on at No. 10, as “Blow” drops three places from No. 7.

