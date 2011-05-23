Lady Gaga (who?), ‘Glee’ and Brad Paisley lead May 23 release slate

We haven”t heard anything about it, but it turns out that Lady Gaga has a new album out this week. Just kidding. The longest set up in the history of man starts to come to a close May 23 as Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” is released. It comes out worldwide on Monday (U.S. releases usually come out on Tuesdays), and so a few other albums take advantage of the tailwind and are coming out the same day, such as Brad Paisley”s “This Is Country Music” and the latest collection from “Glee.”

Joseph Arthur, “The Graduation Ceremony” (Lonely Astronaut): Singer/songwriter/poet/painter, who is also one-third of Fistful of Mercy, releases his first solo album since 2006 with producer John Alagia (John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band). Download first track, “Out on a Limb,” for free here.



Foster the People, “Torches” (Columbia/Startime Intl): Los Angeles trio already has folks grooving to bouncy alternative hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” (which reminds us of Peter, Bjorn & John”s “Young Kids). Catch them at Lollapalooza and the Sasquatch Festival this summer.

Jadakiss, “I Love You: The Mixtape) (Ruff Ryders/D-Block/Def Jam): Rapper”s latest is a mixtape of original tracks featuring such guests as Rick Ross and Pharrell. Jada tells MTV.com that the set includes, “some joints for the ladies, some heartfelt joints for you to zone out to. It takes you on a journey. I call it a good summertime introduction CD.”

Journey, “Eclipse” (Frontiers): The venerable rock band that”s made a comeback of sorts with current lead singer and Steve Perry sound-alike Arnel Pinada, sends you its love via this Walmart exclusive set.



Lady Gaga, “Born This Way” (Streamline/Kon Live/Interscope): Available in both standard and deluxe editions, you can get your Gagas out in whichever form suits your little monster self. Read our review here.

Thurston Moore, “Demolished Thoughts” (Matador): Sonic Youth leader links with Beck, who produces Moore”s latest solo set.

Brad Paisley, “This Is Country Music” (Arista Nashville): In some genres, this is the superstar release of the week and with good reason. There”s nothing Paisley can”t do, whether it”s the weepy ballad, a clever tune bordering on novelty hit, or blazing guitar instrumental.



The Prodigy, “World”s On Fire” (Take Me to the Hospital/Cooking Vinyl/The End): Rave-up for this live CD/DVD from electronic dance outfit recorded at Warrior”s Dance Festival at the Milton Keynes Bowl in the U.K.

She Wants Revenge, “Valleyheart” (Five Seven Music): Third full-length set loosely salutes the Justin Warfield-led band”s home region of the San Fernando Valley…so much so that first single, “Must Be the One” features “Valley Girl” star Deborah Foreman.

Various Artists, “Glee: The Music, Volume 6” (Columbia): For the Gleeks who haven”t been playing as we go along, now is the time to catch up on your season two highlights from “Glee,” including covers of Adele”s “Turning Tables” and “Rolling in the Deep,” Abba”s “Dancing Queen,” Fleetwood Mac”s “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way” and Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way.”

Various Artists, “The Hangover: Part II” (WaterTower Music): Is there really any other soundtrack that is going to feature both Danzig”s new tune “Black Hell” and Billy Joel”s “The Downeaster Alexa?” We think not. Plus, you get Kanye West”s “Stronger” and Mike Tyson”s surreal version of “One Night In Bangkok” (from the musical “Chess”).