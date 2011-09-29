Lady Gaga will eat you in short fashion film for Mugler

#Lady Gaga
09.29.11 7 years ago

“Sometimes… my heart sometimes feels so black … and other days my heart feels like rainbows.”

Ain’t it the truth, Lady Gaga?

Mother Monster threatens to eat Paris Fashion Week attendees in a new short fashion film that debuted yesterday in France. Last week, we mentioned Gaga was re-teaming with Thierry Mugler for the clip, and here she also lends a new take on her “Born This Way” bonus track “Black Jesus † Amen Fashion.” This morning, Mugler posted it to the design house’s Facebook page.

The singer is seen with streaked, high pigtails and diamond-encrusted fake front teeth. In her own little way, she seems to be at home.

The video was shot with Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, in conjunction with Mugler creative director/Gaga stylist Nicola Formichetti.

Though details are scant, Gaga is expected to drop the fourth video of her “You and I” film reduxes soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSblack jesus amen fashionLADY GAGAmuglerthierry mugleryou and i

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP