Lady Gaga will eat you in short fashion film for Mugler

“Sometimes… my heart sometimes feels so black … and other days my heart feels like rainbows.”

Ain’t it the truth, Lady Gaga?

Mother Monster threatens to eat Paris Fashion Week attendees in a new short fashion film that debuted yesterday in France. Last week, we mentioned Gaga was re-teaming with Thierry Mugler for the clip, and here she also lends a new take on her “Born This Way” bonus track “Black Jesus † Amen Fashion.” This morning, Mugler posted it to the design house’s Facebook page.

The singer is seen with streaked, high pigtails and diamond-encrusted fake front teeth. In her own little way, she seems to be at home.

The video was shot with Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, in conjunction with Mugler creative director/Gaga stylist Nicola Formichetti.

Though details are scant, Gaga is expected to drop the fourth video of her “You and I” film reduxes soon.