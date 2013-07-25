Lady Gaga will make her return at MTV’s Video Music Awards

#Lady Gaga
07.26.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga will return to the big stage for the first time since her hip surgery at MTV”s Video Music Awards on Aug. 25. She is the inaugural performer announced for the show.

Lady Gaga will perform the first single from “ARTPOP,” according to MTV. Though it”s not official, the track is believed to be “Applause,” based on hints delivered by Momma Monster on Wednesday. The single will come out Aug. 19 and the album on Nov. 11.

Lady Gaga, who has won 13 Moonmen, is no stranger to the VMAs: she “died” at the end of her performance of “Paparazzi,” sung “You & I” as alter ego Jo Calderone, and, of course, wore the infamous meat dress at the awards.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Justin Timberlake lead this year”s nominees. Bruno Mars, Pink, Taylor Swift,  and Thirty Seconds to Mars also have multiple nominations. Fans can vote for the winners at vma.mtv.com.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
 

