Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause’ single leaks: Singer lashes out on Twitter

Lady Gaga’s new single “Applause” leaked over the weekend, and the pop singer is not happy about it. At least she has a fervent fanbase on her side.

“Applause” was due to go wide next Monday, Aug. 19, but arrive early on Saturday. Gaga went on a short tear on Twitter Saturday night through Sunday morning, taking aim at the leak and supposedly negative reaction from some “bloggers.”

“Dont focus on ANY blogger criticism. I have been a producer/songwriter/musician for over 10 years. Trust the artist bloggers are not critics,” she Tweeted.

Mixed in with her reaction was a call to arms for her Little Monsters to report illegal posts and streams of the song. At press time, 2,500 fans had retweeted Mother Monster’s link to Universal Music Group’s Piracy Referral Form, which serves to help take down leaked music.

She also referenced some fans and journalist’s comparisons to Katy Perry, who is releasing her new album “Prism” only a couple of weeks before Gaga drops her much-anticipated “ARTPOP.” She sent out a Tweet of support to Perry, whose gold-painted promotional “Prism” semi-truck was hit by a drunk driver on Friday afternoon [TMZ].

Check out some of Lady Gaga’s Tweets below.

Lord, in HEAVEN WHY – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 10, 2013

YOU JUST COULDNT WAIT THIS IS TOO MUCH FOR ONE SATURDAY – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 10, 2013

Don’t worry. THE HAUS BUREAU is on the case. -TechHaus – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 11, 2013

Wanna grab some shovels and fuck up some hackers? @katyperry excited to hear your ROAR, sorry to hear about your truck! – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 11, 2013

Dont focus on ANY blogger criticism. I have been a producer/songwriter/musician for over 10 years. Trust the artist bloggers are not critics – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 11, 2013

The fans + music scholars are the best critics because they know the artist intimately. #STOPHarassingTheArtist we are here to entertain you – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 11, 2013

Let’s make 2013 a year where music/talent/artistry is more important than gossip/fanwars I respect all fanbases 4 their passion #BeTheChange – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 11, 2013

