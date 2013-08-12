Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause’ single leaks: Singer lashes out on Twitter

#Katy Perry #Lady Gaga
08.12.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga’s new single “Applause” leaked over the weekend, and the pop singer is not happy about it. At least she has a fervent fanbase on her side.

“Applause” was due to go wide next Monday, Aug. 19, but arrive early on Saturday. Gaga went on a short tear on Twitter Saturday night through Sunday morning, taking aim at the leak and supposedly negative reaction from some “bloggers.”

“Dont focus on ANY blogger criticism. I have been a producer/songwriter/musician for over 10 years. Trust the artist bloggers are not critics,” she Tweeted.

Mixed in with her reaction was a call to arms for her Little Monsters to report illegal posts and streams of the song. At press time, 2,500 fans had retweeted Mother Monster’s link to Universal Music Group’s Piracy Referral Form, which serves to help take down leaked music.

She also referenced some fans and journalist’s comparisons to Katy Perry, who is releasing her new album “Prism” only a couple of weeks before Gaga drops her much-anticipated “ARTPOP.” She sent out a Tweet of support to Perry, whose gold-painted promotional “Prism” semi-truck was hit by a drunk driver on Friday afternoon [TMZ].

Check out some of Lady Gaga’s Tweets below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Lady Gaga
TAGSapplauseARTPOPKATY PERRYLADY GAGAprism

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP