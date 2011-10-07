Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ gets remixed by Foster the People, The Weeknd

10.07.11

Taylor Swift is not the only pop superstar with a live DVD in the works for a Nov. 21 release date. Lady Gaga has plotted a Blu-Ray and DVD release of her HBO special “Lady Gaga Presents The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden,” on top of a redux take on her latest album with “Born This Way The Remix.”

The latter will feature 14 tracks with artists and producers like Foster the People, Michael Woods and The Weeknd remixing “Born This Way.” A complete list of guests or a tracklist is not yet available.

Bundle it all up and you get “Born This Way, The Collection.” “Born This Way,” “Born This Way The Remix” and “Lady Gaga Presents” will all come together in a simple gift set, out the same day.

Nov. 21 also marks the date on which Terry Richardson’s photo book of Mother Monster, “Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson,” drops.

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga appeared in a duet with Tony Bennett in the video for “The Lady Is a Tramp,” plus it was revealed that Lifetime is plotting a TV biopic on the singer.

