Lady Gaga’s new ‘G.U.Y.’ video is a ridiculous, ‘Real Housewives’-assisted spectacle

Lady Gaga has been working to reclaim her queen of pop throne after a rough 2013 and her new video for “G.U.Y.,” which premiered Saturday night (March 22), draws from real-life themes of feeling betrayed by her inner circle – plus a heavy dose of camp and pop culture. Watch it below.
The nearly 12-minute video actually features four songs, opening with a snippet of “Artpop” and “Venus,” then the complete version of “G.U.Y.” and, lastly, the entire track “MANiCURE” for the credits. All are from her new album “Artpop.”
The dramatic first shots depict Gaga face down in the dirt, surrounded by men in suits who walk away with her money, leaving her to struggle with an arrow through her heart and giant wings on her back. Gaga finds her way home – to Hearst Castle – where she is greeted by her monsters who treat her wounds with a soak in the mansion”s giant pool.
The video jumps to various rooms in the castle, including a grand stairway where “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, Yolanda Foster and Carlton Gebbia play her backing band in matching pink outfits. When Gaga sends a prayer to “Himeros, the god of sexual desire,” the face of Bravo host and “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen peers out of the clouds in the sky.
There”s also a cameo from a zombie-like Michael Jackson impersonator and plenty of Donatella Versace-inspired fashion – in particular Gaga”s extremely long, white wig. By the end, Mother Monster seems fully recharged from a few sexy dance sequences and she sends the evil suits marching from the mansion.
Love the Video, but i cant trust her anymore.
“…zombie-like Michael Jackson impersonator…”
Where?
I just saw an MJ impersonator – Just as I did a Jesus one…So must be a “zombie-like” Jesus impersonator, too, hey? What is zombie-like about the MJ impersonator?
Ha! The MJ one looked like a corpse to me. Maybe too much Walking Dead…
Well, you look like you’ve been in the morgue for around 3 days …A corpse with glasses still on? Yea… ha, ha, indeed!
no need to be an asshole about it.
Which one of us are you talking to, Natalie, the one who started the whole thing out of the blue, or the one (Me) who rightly gave them as good as they tried to give?
Sorry, (I didn’t realize that I sounded like a keyboard warrior trying to egg on some drama when I typed “asshole”) I was speaking to you; just to be fair, I’m pretty sure that what WPHANEUF said was not directed as a slam at you :P In all honesty I thought the “MJ impersonator” was a wax figure, not an actual person, especially compared to the Jesus and Gandhi actors. I was surprised when people actually said it was an impersonator haha.
An “asshole” is more befitting to someone who deliberately comes along right under someone else’s comment, just to say the opposite in a childish tone. On a personal level, I don’t care whether they were aiming at me or not; the fact is, they did hit the reply mode, so it was a deliberately *direct* reply to my first post.
What I do agree with you on is that you say you see the impersonator looking more like a wax figure (which is more realistic than a “Zombie-like figure), and that is because the MJ impersonator was simply striking the same *still* pose that MJ used to do just after shooting up from under the stage on his Dangerous tour. I don’t know how “zombie-like” even comes into the article.
I understand, sorry about that; I’m hardened and used to the typical jerks on the web that I put it there pretty empty mindedly.
You know what, my first thought was that it was an homage to Dangerous but I thought that that might just be a coincidence and it wasn’t actually animated at all. It would make sense though. But of course everything is second to the real MJ so who am I to complain haha.
Terrible as usual, all the music is bad bad bad, 15 minutes are up, bye!
Agree …Just sounds like one of those annoying pop, poppy songs.
By all means, Make a better song and let’s see if you’re any better.
Lady GaGA video is excellent the beverly hill house wnife in pink lisa faovite colour.
I thought it was great! Very fun, and had a similar taste to “Bad Romance.” Not my favorite track from the album, but I like that she gave the track a little more depth.
Ridiculous? There was so much hidden symbolic meaning. What’s ridiculous is how much backlash stars/singers get because, they weren’t who they were a year ago or whatever. Unlike her usual content, this was different and beautiful.
Being stabbed in the back and left to die by business men(the people she worked with), she was reborn(as a phoenix- which is why she wore the wings), and she stumbled upon the castle. The two males who helped her and the people dancing in the castle when passing by represent her fans (so it was as her fans took care of her)and she was dunked into the Neptune waters as the roman goddess ‘Venus’ was (to be rebirthed as a new person) Hence why the song changed to Venus.
The rest is her getting the blood of Jesus, Gandhi,ect just so she can clone them into business men. Meaning that they held the same beliefs/views as she did. Then finally she takes on revenge.
Yes. YES. YES!!!
Love her, love the song, love the video
I DONT CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS!
This video was pure Gaga. She never fails to entertain, as she is an entertainer. Of course it’s going to be visually striking and fun, it’s all about entertainment! Also, I love the song G.U.Y, when I first received the album, this was the one song I kept playing non-stop! And either way, the song itself doesn’t sound like anything I ever heard. Lady Gaga is creative and fun. So if you all can’t handle something out of the ordinary, by all means, listen to Jennifer Lopez.
I think you didn’t understand the album, especially the ‘Applause’ underneath message. ‘Artpop’ song explains all, and especially with ‘G.U.Y’ 12 mins video as a Applause’s visual sequel, everything makes such a sense to me from the beginning. Love it and her! Paws up! (”)(”)
I think you didn’t understand the album and the reality hidden behind it. ‘Applause’ is dressed as a money-grabbing pop song, but it has a wonderful message behind. And ‘Artpop’ song explains all. Since the ‘G.U.Y’ 12 mins video, Applause’s video story makes sense, even from her very start. Love GAGA! <3