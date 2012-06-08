The Lady Gaga Third Album Hype Machine starts in September… if not sooner

It sounds like Lady Gaga may be close to completing her next album, as she already has solid plans for promotion on her calendar.

“Exciting news little monsters! I’ve played my new record for my label and will be announcing my new Album Title in September!” she Tweeted earlier today (June 8).

Hey, maybe Gaga doesn’t even know what the name is yet. But that’s not the point. If she is this adamant about being ready to move on to promoting her third album, then she’s ready to have her fans move on as well.

Which is a good thing. “Born This Way” didn’t have the legs on it that Interscope had hoped, nor the critical acclaim. While Gaga’s popularity has obviously grown since its release last May — and her live shows and strong media personality are good reasons why — 2012 is the time to leave that set behind, not 2013.

The news resembles the move she made with the lead-up to “Born This Way.” She announced the name of the album during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2010 MTV VMAs, which also are in September. She unveiled the album release date on New Year’s Day this year, as well as the title track single. Then it was five solid months of album promotion in the lead-up to the May 23 release. So we now know that her label likes at least seven months of lead-up.

Mother Monster is currently on her Born This Way Ball tour overseas, with stops in Europe and Australia through the summer. However, she has yet to announce the North American leg. With news that the promotional process for her as-yet-untitled has started even now, technically, it may be that she’ll modify her show to include new songs or visual motifs for her U.S. audience.

No word if the songs she played for label execs were the finalized versions, but it’s good to know they’ve given the OK on the tunes themselves.