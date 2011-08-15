Lady Gaga’s ‘You And I’ video bows Aug. 18: Where can you see it?

Lady Gaga”s heels are made for walking, and that”s just what she”s doing in the new video for “You And I.” The clip for the latest single from LG”s “Born This Way” album officially bows on MTV at 7:50 EDT on Thursday, Aug. 18.

In the meantime, Momma Monster teased us with some new images today, tweeting a shot of dirty and bleeding feet in stilettos (the still made our feet hurt just looking at it) on her website.

As we already know from an interview Lady Gaga gave a few weeks ago to an Omaha station, the theme of Nebraska-shot video is that our protagonist has walked from New York City to Nebraska to get her beau back. She”s broken and bleeding, but won”t give up. “The idea [is] when you”re away from someone that you love, it”s torture. I knew I wanted the video to be about sprinting back and walking hundreds of thousands of miles to get him back,” she says.

Plus, as Hitfix previously posted, the covers for the single features Lady Gaga”s alter-ego Jo Calderone, a side-burned, smoking, androgynous, presumably male creature. Will Calderone appear in the video for “You And I?” Who knows. We”ll find out on Thursday.

In other Gaga news, because there is ALWAYS other Gaga news, the superstar has teamed with Barneys for the holiday-themed “Gaga’s Workshop” at the landmark New York retail outlet, starting in mid-November. It will be Santa’s Workshop as seen through Lady Gaga’s eyes. We can’t wait to see what those elves have to wear. Plus, she’ll help design the store’s legendary Christmas windows.