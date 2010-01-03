Lafayette’s got a new boyfriend on ‘True Blood’

Kevin Alejandro is joining the cast of HBO’s “True Blood,” playing a potential love interest for Nelsan Ellis’ Lafayette.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the “Southland” regular will “appear in almost every episode” of the upcoming third season of “True Blood.”

Alejandro’s character, Jesus, is an orderly who comes to take care of Ruby Jean Reynolds (Alfre Woodard), Lafayette’s mom. Involvement with Lafayette also ensues.

It’s a little bit funny, since one of Lafayette’s most memorable lines this season had him observing, “Jesus and I agreed to see other people, don’t mean we still don’t talk time to time.”

Looks like he’s going to be spending much more time with Jesus.

The third season, already in production, has also added Denis O’Hare, Marshall Allman, Theo Alexander, Grant Bowler, Joe Manganiello and Lindsay Pulsipher to its cast.

Alejandro’s involvement in “True Blood” isn’t expected to have any impact on his “Southland” role. The NBC castoff is premiering on TNT on January 12 and will air 13 episodes. TNT has yet to determined the police drama’s future beyond that.

Other credits for Alejandro include “Drive,” “Shark,” “Ugly Betty” and “Weeds.”