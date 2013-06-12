Lakers center Dwight Howard turns to voice-acting for ‘Free Birds’

06.13.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is embarking on a new profession: voice acting.

The star basketball player has signed on for a voice role in “Free Birds,” an animated feature co-starring Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler, Dan Fogler, George Takei and Keith David, among others. Directed by Jimmy Hayward (“Jonah Hex”), the Relativity Media/Reel FX project follows a pair of turkeys (Harrelson and Wilson) who travel back in time in an attempt to remove their species from the Thanksgiving menu. Howard will voice the role of Cold Turkey, a wild turkey the duo meet in the course of their adventure.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Howard has previously appeared on the big-screen as himself, namely in the 2010 romantic comedy “Just Wright” and in last year’s “The Three Stooges.” Traded from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers just last year, he’s considered a free agent as of this summer – though his continued interest in the entertainment industry could indicate he’s planning to remain in L.A.

“Free Birds” is slated for release on November 1.

