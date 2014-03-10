Lana Del Rey announces 2014 North American tour

#Lana Del Rey
03.10.14 4 years ago

Lana Del Rey will hit the road next month on a new North American tour. Check out the complete dates below.

The “Summertime Sadness” diva announced the tour today via Facebook. The tour doesn”t yet have a name, but it”s safe to assume she”ll be performing songs from her upcoming album “Ultraviolence,” which is slated to come out May 1. The long-awaited follow-up to 2012″s “Born To Die” will feature production by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 13) and Saturday (March 14) and you can find more details here.

Here are the dates for Lana Del Rey”s North American tour:

April 23 – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
April 25 – The Sugarmill, NEW ORLEANS, LA
April 27 – The Fillmore, MIAMI, FL
April 28 – Hard Rock Cafe, ORLANDO, FL
May 01 – The Tabernacle, ATLANTA, GA
May 02 – Ryman Auditorium, NASHVILLE, TN
May 05 – Bell Center, MONTREAL, QC
May 06 – House of Blues, BOSTON, MA
May 08 – Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre, WALLINGFORD, CT
May 11 – Skyline Stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, PHILADELPHIA, PA
May 13 – Sony Centre for Performing Arts, TORONTO, ON
May 15 – Masonic Temple Theatre, DETROIT, MI
May 16 – Aragon Ballroom, CHICAGO, IL
May 19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, MORRISON, CO
May 25 – PNE Amphitheater, VANCOUVER, BC
May 27 – WaMu Theater, SEATTLE, WA

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lana Del Rey
TAGSDan Auerbachlana del reyLana Del Rey 2014 tourLana Del Rey North American tourUltraviolence

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP