Lana Del Rey announces 2014 North American tour

Lana Del Rey will hit the road next month on a new North American tour. Check out the complete dates below.

The “Summertime Sadness” diva announced the tour today via Facebook. The tour doesn”t yet have a name, but it”s safe to assume she”ll be performing songs from her upcoming album “Ultraviolence,” which is slated to come out May 1. The long-awaited follow-up to 2012″s “Born To Die” will feature production by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 13) and Saturday (March 14) and you can find more details here.

Here are the dates for Lana Del Rey”s North American tour:

April 23 – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

April 25 – The Sugarmill, NEW ORLEANS, LA

April 27 – The Fillmore, MIAMI, FL

April 28 – Hard Rock Cafe, ORLANDO, FL

May 01 – The Tabernacle, ATLANTA, GA

May 02 – Ryman Auditorium, NASHVILLE, TN

May 05 – Bell Center, MONTREAL, QC

May 06 – House of Blues, BOSTON, MA

May 08 – Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre, WALLINGFORD, CT

May 11 – Skyline Stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, PHILADELPHIA, PA

May 13 – Sony Centre for Performing Arts, TORONTO, ON

May 15 – Masonic Temple Theatre, DETROIT, MI

May 16 – Aragon Ballroom, CHICAGO, IL

May 19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, MORRISON, CO

May 25 – PNE Amphitheater, VANCOUVER, BC

May 27 – WaMu Theater, SEATTLE, WA