Lana Del Rey debuts new song ‘West Coast’ following Coachella performance

#Lana Del Rey
04.14.14 4 years ago

Lana Del Rey kicked off her North American tour last night (April 13) at Coachella, where she performed her new song “West Coast” for the first time. Listen to the official radio cut below.

The mid-tempo ballad is the lead single off “Ultraviolence,” Del Rey”s follow up to 2012″s “Born To Die,” which is slated to come out May 1. Del Rey sticks to her whispery-style vocals, while classic surf-rock guitar brings a fifties element to the song. The hook borrows from Stevie Nicks”s “Edge of Seventeen” in its “ooh baby, ooh baby, I'm in love” refrain.

The clip features the pop singer and a long-haired beau frolicking on a beach, but the caption states that an official video is coming soon.

Below “West Coast,” watch a fan-made video of Del Rey performing “Summertime Sadness” at Coachella.

