Lana Del Rey: My new album ‘Ultraviolence’ is coming out May 1

#Lana Del Rey
02.09.14 5 years ago

Lana Del Rey is preparing to bloody up your spring.

In a new fan-made clip that’s surfaced on YouTube, the “Summertime Sadness” singer and “Maleficent” soundtrack contributor – apparently unaware she was being recorded – said that her third studio album, entitled “Ultraviolence,” is slated to drop on May 1 (though that date has not been confirmed by her label). The set would be her first since 2012’s “Born to Die,” which was released to mixed critical notices and was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA for shipments of over 500,000 copies in the U.S.

You can check out the inadvertent release-date announcement in the video below, and listen to Del Rey’s cover version of “Once Upon a Dream” for the “Maleficent” soundtrack further down.

(Billboard via lanadelreyrussia)

