Lana Del Rey pouts her way through girlish ‘Meet Me In The Pale Moonlight’: Listen

#Lana Del Rey
04.03.14 4 years ago

A new Lana Del Rey tune leaked out today and it”s a safe bet that unless she”s going in a different direction, “Meet Me in the Pale Moonlight,” will not be on her new album.

“Moonlight” is  lightweight, mid-tempo dance track that features Del Rey singing in a babyish voice, as she states she can be your “dairy queen.” Is that like being someone”s burger king?

In a theory that sounds very possible, Huffington Post suggests that the frothy “Moonlight” is one of several older tracks that Del Rey says were stolen when someone hacked into her computer. It was posted on SoundCloud under the name Kaan Erdal. Of course, maybe she”ll surprise us and this will be the lead single from her new set, “Ultraviolence,” which comes out May 1, but I doubt it.

Regardless, it's a decidedly change of pace from the somewhat sullen Del Rey we're used to.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lana Del Rey
TAGShuffington postlana del reyMeet Me in the Pale MoonlightUltraviolence

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP