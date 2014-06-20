Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith and Linkin Park open big on next week’s album chart

Next week proves to be a big week for debuts in the Billboard 200 top 10 as Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith, and Linkin Park all top the 100,000 mark.

Though Smith”s “In The Lonely Hour” is coming on strong, heading into the weekend, Del Rey”s “Ultraviolence” has a good lead on the British newcomer, as the chanteuse”s second full-length album is on target to sell up to 190,000 copies and bow at No. 1. “Hour”is looking good for 160,000 and No. 2, but with the chart not closing until Sunday night, there could be a weekend surprise.

Linkin Park”s latest, “The Hunting Party,” will slide into six figures, selling as many as 110,000 copies in its opening frame to enter at No. 3.

Also bowing in the top 10: Willie Nelson”s “Band of Brothers” make a high debut for the troubadour, landing at No. 6 (40,000); Jennifer Lopez”s “A.K.A.” at No. 8 (32,000) and Deadmau5″s “While (1<2)” at No. 10 (30,000).

Lopez”s low sales numbers are the shocker as both “A.K.A.” and Mariah Carey”s latest, “Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse,” came in with some of the weakest first week numbers of the singers” careers. Whether they aren”t connecting with their fan base or are trying too hard-and missing- by seeking younger fans, there”s a disconnect going on in both cases.

As far as the returning titles, “Frozen” hangs in there at No. 4 (45,000), Miranda Lambert”s former chart topper, “Platinum” at No. 5 (40,000), Jack White”s “Lazaretto” at No. 7 (32,000), and “Now That”s What I Call Music 50” at No. 9 (30,000).