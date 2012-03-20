Lana Del Rey sets residencies in New York and L.A.

03.20.12 6 years ago

After months of hype, singer Lana Del Rey’s debut album disappointed some critics, while her flat performance on “Saturday Night Live” was the talk of the town for several days after it aired. Now, music fans in NYC and L.A. have several chances to catch the divisive singer live.

The chanteuse will play June 7, 8 and 10 at Irving Plaza in NYC and, in a match made in rhyming heaven, Del Rey will play the El Rey in L.A. June 3-5. Tour dates for the rest of the country should follow soon (there are fans in other cities, you know).

In a move that could get some viewers to forget about her “SNL” appearance, Del Rey will appear on this week’s episode of “American Idol.”

Watch the noirish video for her new, Chris Isaak-esque “Blue Jeans” here:

