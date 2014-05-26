Lana Del Rey’s dreamy, evocative ‘Shades of Cool’ is a moody slice of ‘Ultraviolence’

Lana Del Rey is bringing you more “Ultraviolence.”

The brooding chanteuse has released “Shades of Cool,” the second single (after the drowse-poppy “West Coast”) from her forthcoming sophomore LP that is just as sultry and evocative as you've come to expect from the singer, who first broke through with the moody viral track “Video Games” in 2011.

“And when he calls, he calls for me/And not for you,” croons Del Rey against a dreamy guitar riff and mountains of echo. “He lives for love/He loves his drugs/He loves his baby too.”

The subject matter, about a tortured love affair with a man who can't be pinned down, is par for the course for the singer, who's thus far built her career on evoking a film-noir world of dimly-lit lounges, midnight drives and reckless “die young” abandon – which isn't a criticism, so long as she continues to do it this well. That said, it might be nice to see a few more shades to her “lost little girl” persona going forward.

The Dan Auerbach-produced “Ultraviolence” is set for release on June 13. Del Rey is currently wrapping up her North American tour.

What do you think of “Shades of Cool”? Let us know by voting in the poll further down the page.