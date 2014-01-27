Lana Del Rey’s full ‘Once Upon a Dream’ cover is like the old version on Valium

“Once Upon a Dream”? More like “Once Upon a Benzodiazepine.”

Lana Del Rey has turned in a fittingly drowsy (moody? haunting?) cover of the classic “Sleeping Beauty” tune for Disney’s dark fairytale retread “Maleficent,” and the full version of the song – first heard briefly in Sunday night’s special 90-second sneak peek of the forthcoming Angelina Jolie flick – is now available to stream for your listening pleasure (it can also be downloaded for free over at Google Play).

Check out the full cover below, then let us know what you think in the comments.



“Maleficent” hits theaters on May 30.

