Lana Del Rey’s new album ‘Born to Die’ ready to drop

In case you still have room on your shelf for up-and-coming songbirds, New York-bred singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will release her new album “Born To Die” (take that, Gaga) on January 31 on Interscope Records.

Del Rey’s (real name: Elizabeth Grant) first single “Video Games” earned 9 million views on YouTube and eventually found its way to the No. 1 position on iTunes in 9 countries, including the UK, Australia, Holland and France.

“The songs I’ve written are an homage to true love and a tribute to living life on the wild side,” said Del Rey in a release.

The singer will soon release a new video for the “Born to Die’s” title track, directed by Woodkid.

After her December shows in NYC, LA and Toronto sold out instantly, Del Rey is planning a full U.S. tour for Spring 2012.



Hear “Born to Die” here: