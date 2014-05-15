Lance Bass Finds His Calling As ‘Big Mouth Bass’ Imitator On ‘The Tonight Show’

05.15.14

Not so many years ago a strange phenomenon ruled our nation with an iron novelty fist. Any trip to the mall would end with the sultry strains of 'Take Me To The River' belted out over tinny music as an unattended child pressed the button on every Big Mouth Bass at the kiosk, creating a round robin from hell. 

And now we've come full circle. Former NSYNC member Lance Bass channeled his namesake for our, and judging by his silent shaking laugh, his own amusement. Somewhere out there right now, a plucky entrepreneur is figuring out the legality of making novelty Big Mouth Lance Bass for sale.

