‘Larry David Lynch’ is the Tumblr blog you need today

As we reported here yesterday, the dreamy Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is coming back to television for Showtime's forthcoming “Twin Peaks” followup series. I am tongue-tying cherry stems in excitement! Can't stop thinking about it.

So which other cast members will return? Putting it out there: if Mädchen Amick doesn't reprise the role of Shelly I will be sorely disappointed. But let's not think about that now. Instead let's take a spin through the strange, necessary world of “Larry David Lynch,” a new Tumblr blog dedicated to marrying the macabre mundanity of David Lynch with the neurotic mundanity of Larry David. Yes, those are actual “Curb Your Enthusiasm” quotes.

Samples below. Full blog here. Have a fun, frivolous time with this.