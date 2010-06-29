Larry King will end his CNN show this fall

Larry King has formally announced that he’s stepping down as host of CNN’s “Larry King Live,” his talk show home for the past 25 years.

Oddly, Larry King the tweeter and Larry King the blogger scooped Larry King the talk show host on the news on Tuesday (June 29) afternoon.

“Before I start the show tonight, I want to share some personal news with you,” King blogged. “25 years ago, I sat across this table from New York Governor Mario Cuomo for the first broadcast of ‘Larry King Live.’ Now, decades later, I talked to the guys here at CNN and I told them I would like to end “Larry King Live,” the nightly show, this fall and CNN has graciously accepted, giving me more time for my wife and I to get to the kids” little league games.”

King added, “I’ll still be a part of the CNN family, hosting several Larry King specials on major national and international subjects. I’m incredibly proud that we recently made the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest running show with the same host in the same time slot. With this chapter closing I’m looking forward to the future and what my next chapter will bring, but for now it”s time to hang up my nightly suspenders.”

The 76-year-old King’s announcement wasn’t exactly a shocker. He recently concluded his worst quarter ever, averaging under 675,000 viewers nightly. Speculation has already been rampant regarding potential replacements.

In his long run at CNN, King earned an Emmy and two Peabody Awards. He was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasts Hall of Fame in 1992.

