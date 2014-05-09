Larry Wilmore will replace Colbert after ‘The Daily Show’ in 2015

Late Friday (May 9) afternoon, Comedy Central announced that Larry Wilmore has landed the coveted post-“Daily Show” time slot starting in January 2015.
With tongue-in-cheek very pointedly, Comedy Central promises that “The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore” will be “a comedic look at news, current events and pop culture from unique perspectives not typically on display in late night television.” Underlining that point, Comedy Central teases that the show will “feature a diverse panel of voices currently underrepresented in comedy and television.”
Long the “Senior Black Correspondent” on “The Daily Show,” Wilmore won an Emmy for his work on “The Bernie Mac Show,” which he co-created. He also co-created “The PJs” and has written for “In Living Color,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and more. He's also the executive producer and showrunner on ABC's newly ordered “Black-ish.”
As an actor, his credits include “Dinner with Schmucks,” “Happy Endings” and “The Office.”
“The Minority Report” was created by Jon Stewart, who will executive produce along with Wilmore.
“While Larry Wilmore is a brilliant comic and showrunner, this is all just a complicated ruse to get him to move to New York and turn him into a Knicks fan,” Stewart blurbs.
Wilmore counter-blurbs, “I”m beyond excited to have this chance to continue my relationships with Comedy Central and the brilliant Jon Stewart. I love the city of New York and promise to only wear my Laker t-shirts when I”m layering.”
A final statement comes from Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless, who observes, “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Jon Stewart and Busboy Productions, and are looking forward to the world getting to know Larry Wilmore even better. He”s a spectacular talent in front of and behind the camera. ‘The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore” follows in the Comedy Central tradition – bringing new perspectives to the day”s events and breaking ground in the world of late night television.”
Wilmore will, of course, be taking the place of another former “Daily Show” veteran in the nightly 11:30 p.m. slot. It was announced last month that Stephen Colbert would be replacing David Letterman as host of “The Late Show” at some point in 2015. “The Colbert Report” premiered post-“Daily Show” in 2005 and earned 27 Emmy nominations, peaking with a 2013 win for Outstanding Variety Series.
“The Minority Report” answers one of the two big remaining questions in late night TV. Just weeks after CBS moved quickly to fill “The Last Show” desk, Craig Ferguson announced that he was leaving “The Late Late Show,” leaving that seat vacant.
Stay tuned…
Of all the current correspondents, he’s probably the one who seems most suited for a “Daily Show”-style show, so good for him.
It is a bit curious that Comedy Central went with someone so old (not that he’s ancient or anything), especially since Stewart is getting up there himself. Just curious to see how it fits in with the larger network brand.
Why do you think Cemedy Central was forced to hire Larry. He is a great talent and superbly qualified for the show. Do you question every time an African American gets a job?
He doesn’t seem like the most obvious of the Daily Show correspondents to get a show, but this definitely sounds like there is an idea here, other than just “give someone funny a show.”
This doesn’t impress me. Wilmore has had a few high notes as a Daily Show correspondent, and obviously has some bona fides as off-camera talent, but by and large I find his presence and style on TDS in acting gigs to be awkward and noticeably, viscerally unfunny. I’m concerned Minority Report ends up will end up being a more serious but also more austere “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” which would not bode well for Comedy Central.
the daily show correspondants lately have been nothing short of terrible, and… he might be one of the worst. simply not funny
The worst? I don’t think so. That distinction belongs to Sam Bee.