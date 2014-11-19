Larry Wilmore’s new Comedy Central show renames itself ‘The Nightly Show’ — debuting Jan. 19

Wilmore says “The Minority Report With Larry Wilmore,” the original title, “became complicated” when Fox announced in August that it was remaking its 2002 Steven Spielberg-Tom Cruise film “Minority Report” as a TV series. “The last thing you want is brand confusion,” Wilmore tells the NY Times, adding: “It was never intended to be a show only about minorities. It”s a show about underdogs, and that happens in a lot of different forms, whether it”s race, gender, or whatever.”

