Lars Von Trier retires from public speaking over police inquiry into ‘Nazi’ comments

As I started flipping through headlines this morning, one of the first that caught my eye had to do with Johnny Depp apologizing for making a comment in a recent interview that compared photo shoots to being raped.
I am amazed how much time anyone in the public eye spends apologizing these days. We have reached a point in culture where there is so much energy spent getting crazy about words that offend us that we seem to have stopped listening to the intent behind them. Publicists have to put out daily fires that could easily be avoided if people just shrugged things off instead of organizing rallies over stupid off-hand comments. It all makes me think of a word Berkley Breathed coined in “Bloom County” some thirty years ago, “Hyperoffensensitivity.”
This was on my mind already when I saw a message appear in my inbox that simply said “A Statement From Lars Von Trier” in the headline. Before we discuss it, I’d like to run the statement in full:
“Today at 2 pm I was questioned by the Police of North Zealand in connection with charges made by the prosecution of Grasse in France from August 2011 regarding a possible violation of prohibition in French law against justification of war crimes. The investigation covers comments made during the press conference in Cannes in May 2011. Due to these serious accusations I have realized that I do not possess the skills to express myself unequivocally and I have therefore decided from this day forth to refrain from all public statements and interviews.”
At this point, I can’t say I blame him.
I was at Cannes this summer when his now-infamous “Nazi” comments occurred, and sitting there watching it unfold, it was obvious he was joking. Obvious. I would say that language had nothing to do with that read, either. Just watching Von Trier, he was obviously trying to create some sort of energy in the room, and he was reaching for the laugh. He took a pretty wicked shot at Suzanne Bier, another filmmaker, and he was hoping to incite a reaction from the audience of journalists in that room. It never once occurred to me to be upset by the comments he was making because I could see that Von Trier was uncomfortable in the first place, and simply trying to get through a process that is, for many filmmakers, the absolute worst part of making or releasing a film.
And now, if his statement is to be taken at face value, the way that comment keeps haunting him has finally pushed him to a place where he can’t take the chance in the future of being misunderstood. That means those of us who have not interviewed him will no longer get that chance, and it also means that other filmmakers who have dark or wicked senses of humor are going to start considering what they win and what they lose if they don’t talk to the press at all, either. If we keep devouring and digesting people over stupid turns of phrase, we’re going to make this a zero-sum game, and no one’s going to want to play. Instead of taking things out of context and blowing them up for cheap page views and momentary kicks, I wish our media would work harder at looking past the surface of things. Obviously, there are times when it makes sense to take a long look at the language someone uses. If Rick Perry uses a hunting camp called “N***erhead,” and he’s running for President of the United States, then yes, that’s something we should talk about and debate and understand. That matters. That goes right to the heart of who he is as a human being and how well or poorly he represents what we want sitting in the Oval Office.
But when a guy whose career has been built on the idea of provocation is making jokes in a press conference and one of them lands wrong because it’s just not that funny, hounding him for six months and browbeating him endlessly for it serves no one.
I hope he reconsiders. I fear he never will. There is a very good chance that this is the last interview he’s going to give.
“Melancholia” premieres on VOD this Friday. Wait, though. See it on the biggest screen you can, because as I said in my initial review, this is an overwhelming experience, lush and beautiful, and if any film this year benefits from a big-screen viewing, it’s this one.
Drew I see what you are saying, but I have to disagree with you about Von Trier. His job is creating for public consumption. If in an interview he says something stupid, he needs to be held accountable for the words that come out of his mouth. There is a reason you teach your kids to think about what they say. If Von Trier makes his artistic mark by being “provocative” then he needs to own it. You can’t say provocative things and make provocative jokes and then claim the Louis Renault Award, “Shocked! Shocked!”, when people are critical of you.
I am sorry for your sake that he will not being giving interviews, but if he can’t hack it them it is probably wise.
“held accountable for the words that come out of his mouth.” I’m pretty sure there is something in the constitution against this. I’m not saying that he was right to have made the insensitive joke he made, but come on, he shouldn’t have charges brought against him for things that he said.
France is overreacting by bringing charges. France doesn’t have the same speech protections that we enjoy in the US.
To clarify, by being held accountable, I mean public censure. The French charges weight Von Trier decision, but Drew talks about being haunted by the words. There is a difference between something that is legal, permissible or wise. In France, Von Trier words seem to be non of the above. Just because he would be free to say such things in the US does not make them either socially permissible or wise.
What you’re ignoring is what Drew said from the outset, that there is too much attention paid to the words and not the speaker’s obvious intent, especially when the media can generate more revenue off the sensationalistic angle, as opposed to the more boring, hum drum approach of trying to actually understand complexities and subtleties, like context and intent.
And I don’t think Von Trier is reacting the way you characterize; a critical public reaction is one thing, criminal prosecution is something else entirely.
Lars Von Trier is drama queen, and if anybody thinks that he actually means this, they haven’t paid any attention to his career at all.
He’ll be back and giving interviews in no time, grabbing another set of headlines for coming out of his self-imposed B.S. retirement.
Drew, I too disagree.
I see no difference in Von Trier’s extremely stupid attempt at humor using terminology NO ONE should use and whatever Rick Perry does with a hunting camp his FATHER bought (not him personally)… check out the NY Times article, which for the NYT, is actually pretty fair, believe it or not: [www.nytimes.com]
Is it okay for LouisCK to say the n-word all of the time because he’s funny and a liberal democrat, so he’s “obviously” not racist?
BTW, any liberal claiming racism/sexism/any-ism is only on the right or only with white people seriously needs to check out Michelle Malkin’s twitter feed from about two weeks ago when Alec Baldwin sent his hoard after her. The kind of racial epitaphs and hate-speech left on her feed disgusted me to no end, and it should disgust EVERYONE.
But it didn’t, and no mainstream news organization wrote about it, because she’s a conservative Asian woman, so it’s okay to call her a ch–k, c–t, whore, or tell her to dry clean your shirts, do your nails, give you a massage, and all manner of filthy, sexually degrading things, right?
See, Von Trier is obviously not a bad guy, because he resides on the political Left, where there are no bad guys, racist guys (lots of European anti-semites on the left, though), or anything like that, so it’s okay he made this mistake.
THAT is what kinda makes me angry. Is the hypocrisy of the situation.
Not saying you are a hypocrite, Drew, directly or indirectly, but your comment about Perry (who’s kind of a joke, and will be gone in another month or two) without giving as much thought or research to THAT situation as you did Von Trier’s is a symptom of the problem in the country, and world today.
There are racists, misogynists, homophobes, etc in all walks of life and in all political ideologies. We need to stop giving passes to some people (like those racist misogynists on the Left who spewed hate speech all over Michelle Malkin’s twitter feed) because they’re of the “correct” ideology.
And to reiterate… either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
I very much reside in the Matt Stone and Trey Parker camp when it comes to speech, images, whatever, that offends or could offend.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
You’re an idiot.
Ahh, Mouth, the typical comeback of someone who truly has nothing intelligent to say.
Love you too, buddy.
UGABUGKILLER, Go back to FOX News where I’m sure your whole poor conservatives are being persecuted by the big bad liberal media schtick will be more than welcome. This article has nothing to do with Rick Perry, Michelle Malkin, Alec Baldwin or Louis CK, you partisan hack. People like you who have to make everything about politics and a right vs. left argument just make me sad.
UGABugKiller, I don’t understand bringing Louis CK into this. His use of the ‘n’ word is the same as the way Trey Parker and Matt Stone use offensive images/ words; to try and root out the hypocrisy behind them, to ridicule the image, as well as the overly sensitive reaction we have to them. Now, I can’t really understand Lars Von Trier’s reason for saying what he said, because it was an obvious case of someone attempting to make a joke, and rather than stopping when he realized the discomfort it was causing, he tried, and failed, to push the joke so far that people would laugh at its ridiculousness. I don’t think he should have said what he said, but it’s obvious there was no racist intent, and he should not be put under investigation because of this. Let the farce end.
And as for giving people a pass because of their ‘correct’ ideology, I’m a liberal, and I had not known of the twitter attacks on Michelle Malkin until I read it here. I am appalled, and disgusted, and in no way do I ‘give them a pass’ because they happen to agree with me. There are many idiots on the left, just as there are many smart people on the right. Don’t try and make this a political issue. All that matters is the intent.
UGABugKiller, Louis C.K. is a comedian. Von Trier is a filmmaker. Perry wants to be the fucking President of the United States. That’s the difference. I’m sorry if you can’t understand how what he does matters more than idiots on a Twitter feed.
So, Warren, what you’re saying is, those vile acts of racism and misogyny are okay or isn’t as bad, because the people are nobodies?
Equivocating bad behavior, or excusing, or lessoning the impact of truly offensive behavior because of who the people is an act almost as reprehensible.
Mel Gibson is a vile anti-Semite. Michelle Bachman is a loathsome Homophobe. Alec Baldwin is a hate-filled intolerant Ideologue.
But their offensiveness means more because they’re famous?
And I wasn’t saying LouisCK was right or wrong. Not my place, or my thing, really, to judge him on his act, I just find him really funny, that’s my only judgment.
But I GUARANTEE you, if Jeff Foxworthy or any comic who ISN’T a liberal democrat came out and used the n-word in their act you’d be singing a VASTLY different tune.
Which makes YOU, not me, YOU a hypocrite.
This just makes me sad. As much as I want to believe in the human race, when we get hung up on innocuous crap like this, I can’t help but think we’re too fucking stupid to make it as a species. Charged with a CRIME? Are you fucking kidding me? This is the 21st century!
We suck.
Some statements in support of Nazism, against minority groups, about the Holocaust, and so on are actually against the law in France and other European countries – in Germany wearing a swastika is a crime. Von Trier should know this and there’s nothing in the U.S. constitution about making statements outside the U.S.
As many problems as I have with this country, this is one issue where the US constitution is better than certain European countries. How can anyone say it’s okay to prosecute a man for WAR CRIMES over a goddamn joke?
In this month’s GQ, they have a great interview with Von Trier and they go over his statement with him.
Von Trier tells of finding out that the man he thought was his father (who was jewish) turned out to not to be the case. His real father was german, and that is what Von Trier says he was working over in his head when he made his Nazi statement. By finding out his father was german instead of the man who raised him, Von Trier was explaining how he went from being a jew to being a Nazi. (Even though it is pointed out that being jewish is passed on throught he mother and not fathers…)
Von Trier comes across as his own worst enemy in the GQ piece.
[www.gq.com]
As for the Ni$%&*head outrage, I think the Daily Show had the right response when they pointed out all of the racist place names still existing in the United States.
I like and respect you a lot, but you’re way off on this. Depp’s remark about rape was terribly insensitive and he deserved to be called out for it. He offered a genuine apology and that’s great. It’s not either of our places to tell people what they should or shouldn’t be offended by. But I doubt anybody gives a shit if you think assault victims should shrug off their reaction to a popular actor using a term for their traumatic experience to explain “like, why I hate publicity, man.”
I’m just wondering, why does Depp have to apologize but no one seems to be offended by the constant rape jokes on 2 Broke Girls (a high-rated network TV show)? Is it because it’s female characters joking about rape, so that makes it OK? And the jokes aren’t particularly funny, if that matters. The show is awful in general, but why hasn’t the media jumped on that?
I find it ironic –as well as somewhat scary– that this text piece is supposedly defending freedom of speech against ubiquitous and choking PC censorship, and yet there are words that you can not write in full, only in censored, asterisk-replaced manner.
Don’t know if it was a deliberate decision from you, or just part of the editing & publishing software this blog runs on, but it worries me nonetheless.
I would understand the “respect” reasoning if you were using the word as your own, but when you are just reporting a fact, something someone else said or used… I can’t agree with that.
Anyway, I did not mean to sound as if I were scolding you or anything like that (English is not my first language, so more often than not I fail to express myself properly and subtly enough).
All I wanted was to point out the contradiction.