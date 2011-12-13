Las Vegas critics spring for ‘The Artist,’ Melissa McCarthy

The Las Vegas Film Critics Society dished out their kudos today, and they fell right in line. “We’ll take ‘The Artist,’ please.”

More interesting is their choice for Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn for “Drive.” As noted in today’s Off the Carpet column, it’s intriguing how much staying power the film has this season. Maybe it can parlay some of these notices into more serious Academy consideration, but it’ll take some more campaign wind in the sails.

Elsewhere, Melissa McCarthy nabbed yet another Best Supporting Actress prize for “Bridesmaids,” and I just don’t get it. But congratulations to her. It’s a real coming out this year and maybe — given how rocky the category is — she can manage an Oscar nomination when all is said and done. I’m sure Zach Galifianakis is wondering if he was chopped liver two years ago.

Check out the full list of winners from Vegas below. (And always bet on black.)

Best Picture: “The Artist”

Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Best Actor: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Best Screenplay: “Moneyball”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Costume Design: “The Artist”

Best Film Editing: “Hugo”

Best Score: “The Artist”

Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Documentary: “Project Nim”

Best Foreign Film: “13 Assassins”

Best Family Film: “Hugo”

Youth in Film: Asa Butterfield, “Hugo”

Best DVD (Packaging, Design and Content): “Jurassic Park” Ultimate Trilogy

William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award: Albert Brooks

Top 10 films (in order): “The Artist,” “Hugo,” “Moneyball,” “The Descendants,” “Drive,” “The Help,” “50/50,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Shame” and “Warrior”

