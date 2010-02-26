‘Last Comic Standing’ returns to NBC this summer

NBC

NBC is resurrecting the on-again-off-again reality franchise “Last Comic Standing,” bringing in yet another new host.

The network announced on Friday (Feb. 26) that “Last Comic Standing” will return this summer for its seventh season, this one overseen by Craig Robinson.

“‘Last Comic Standing’ has been a consistent success with both viewers and critics and we can’t wait to bring it back,” states Paul Telegdy, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios. “The addition of a versatile comedic talent like Craig will only enhance what has proved to be a winning formula.”

Robinson co-stars on NBC’s “The Office” and has been seen in features like “Pineapple Express,” “Fanboys” and the upcoming “Hot Tub Time Machine.” Adds series producer Peter Engel, “I am so excited about Season Seven of ‘Last Comic Standing.’ We are looking for lucky seven being the best year ever. I am confident that Craig Robinson and the creative team will take the comedy to a new level of laughs.”

The showcase for unknown standup comedy talent was a summer staple except for a disastrous Fall 2004 airing, which put the franchise on ice until 2006.

“Last Comic Standing” winners have included Iliza Shlesinger, Jon Reep, Alonzo Bodden, John Heffron, Josh Blue and Dat Phan.

The last of the six installments of “Last Comic Standing” aired in the summer of 2008 and featured Bill Bellamy as host. Previous hosts were Jay Mohr and Anthony Clark.