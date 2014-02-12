‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ will debut on HBO April 27

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” is coming soon to HBO.

The cable network will premiere the half-hour comedy series on Sunday, April 27 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

“Last Week Tonight” is a satire of news, politics and current events, presumably akin to Comedy Central’s long-running “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Oliver appeared as a fan-favorite correspondent on “Daily Show,” and, later acted as guest host during the Summer of 2013 while Stewart concentrated on directing a feature film.

“Last Week Tonight” will be produced for HBO by Avalon Television, with Oliver, Tim Carvell, James Taylor and Jon Thoday serving as executive producers, and Liz Stanton producing.

Oliver’s career began in stand-up in the U.K., before joining “The Daily Show” in 2006. He went on to write and star in the Comedy Central stand-up special “John Oliver: Terrifying Times,” followed by the series “John Oliver”s New York Stand Up Show.”

