Latest cast addition to ‘Game of Thrones’ is… Sigur Rós?

09.11.13

(CBR) The latest casting addition to the fourth season of “Game of Thrones” is sure to turn some heads: Icelandic band Sigur Rós is set to appear on the new of the HBO fantasy series.

Entertainment Weekly reports that musicians Jón Þór “Jónsi” Birgisson, Georg Hólm and Orri Páll Dýrason are in Croatia filming their top-secret appearance. The details of the role are shrouded in secrecy, but one imagines their musical talents will be front and center – leading some to speculate that (SPOILER ALERT!) they”ll feature in the so-called “Purple Wedding,” a not-so-merry exchange of vows that occurs in George R.R. Martin”s “A Storm of Swords”.

Sigur Rós is far from the first musical act to factor into “Game of Thrones”. The National and The Hold Steady have adapted songs from Martin”s saga, “The Rains of Castamere” and “The Bear and Maiden Fair,” respectively, while Coldplay drummer Will Champion was one of the assassins posing as musicians during Season 3′s infamous Red Wedding.

