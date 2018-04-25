Lauren Cohan Is Returning To ‘The Walking Dead,’ But For How Long?

#The Walking Dead
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.25.18

AMC

“Rick was wrong to do what he did. Michonne, too. So we’re gonna bide our time, wait for our moment, and then we’re gonna show him.”

That’s Maggie speaking in The Walking Dead season eight finale — “The Widow” was upset that Rick let her husband’s killer Negan, who had his throat cut open earlier in the episode, live, and she’s informing Daryl and Jesus of her plan to get revenge. There was one problem, though: actress Lauren Cohan didn’t have a contract for season nine. There was some concern that she wouldn’t return — Cohan booked an ABC drama pilot and she was reportedly upset about being paid less than her male co-stars — but according to EW, negotiations ended peacefully and she’ll back for season nine (and beyond?).

Lauren Cohan revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday night that she will indeed be returning to the AMC drama. “I’m going back,” Cohan told EW. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” As for what viewers can expect? “You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good,” she teased. (Via)

It’s unclear how many seasons her contract covers, and her filming availability largely depends on whether ABC picks up Whiskey Cavalier (fortunately, The Walking Dead starts shooting next week, while her Whiskey duties don’t begin for another two months). But either way, this is good news for The Walking Dead fans (Maggie’s shadowy retaliation adds an interesting dynamic to her otherwise peaceful relationship with Rick), and bad news for Negan.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSLauren CohanThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 24 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP