Lauren Cohan Is Returning To ‘The Walking Dead,’ But For How Long?

AMC

“Rick was wrong to do what he did. Michonne, too. So we’re gonna bide our time, wait for our moment, and then we’re gonna show him.”

That’s Maggie speaking in The Walking Dead season eight finale — “The Widow” was upset that Rick let her husband’s killer Negan, who had his throat cut open earlier in the episode, live, and she’s informing Daryl and Jesus of her plan to get revenge. There was one problem, though: actress Lauren Cohan didn’t have a contract for season nine. There was some concern that she wouldn’t return — Cohan booked an ABC drama pilot and she was reportedly upset about being paid less than her male co-stars — but according to EW, negotiations ended peacefully and she’ll back for season nine (and beyond?).

Lauren Cohan revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday night that she will indeed be returning to the AMC drama. “I’m going back,” Cohan told EW. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” As for what viewers can expect? “You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good,” she teased. (Via)

It’s unclear how many seasons her contract covers, and her filming availability largely depends on whether ABC picks up Whiskey Cavalier (fortunately, The Walking Dead starts shooting next week, while her Whiskey duties don’t begin for another two months). But either way, this is good news for The Walking Dead fans (Maggie’s shadowy retaliation adds an interesting dynamic to her otherwise peaceful relationship with Rick), and bad news for Negan.

