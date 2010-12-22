Lauryn Hill announces more than a dozen tour dates

Ever fear you’ve lost the chance of checking out Lauryn Hill live, in an intimate setting? Think again.

In line with our thinking that the former Fugee was priming for a comeback, Hill has announced more than a dozen live shows — several, of which, are taking place in New York — in time for the New Year. The majority are at medium sized club venues. She already took the stage at the High Line on Monday and Music Hall on Tuesday in Manhattan and Brooklyn, respectively, this week. Tonight, she’s at Bowery Ballroom.

Don’t look for any West Coast dates, because there aren’t any. Yet.

As said in an official press release, the 35-year-old singer/songwriter/rapper will be peforming tracks from the Fugees back catalog as well as from her one-and-only full-length solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” It does not address if any new tracks will be unveiled during the trek.

Hill performed during the Rock the Bells tour this summer with a full band; a similar band is on slate for this tour. Ticket prices have been in the $50-$70 range.

As previously reported and exclusively revealed by HitFix, Hill’s only known future, new recording is for “Blondie,” the forthcoming Supremes biopic featuring Faith Evans. Evans is curating the soundtrack herself, and has tapped Hill for a cover of either a Supremes or Florence Ballard track.

Here are the Lauryn Hill tour dates. Sorry West Coast:

Mon/Dec-27 New York, NY (High Line Ballroom)

Tue/Dec-28 Brooklyn, NY (Music Hall of Williamsburg)

Sat/Jan-01 New York, NY (Bowery Ballroom)

Mon/Jan-03 New York, NY (The Blue Note)

Tue/Jan-04 New York, NY (The Blue Note)

Wed/Jan-05 New York, NY (The Blue Note)

Sat/Jan-08 Charlotte, NC (Amos’ Southend)

Sun/Jan-09 Asheville, NC (The Orange Peel)

Wed/Jan-12 Charleston, SC (The Music Farm)

Fri/Jan-14 Atlanta, GA (Centerstage)

Sun/Jan-16 St. Louis, MO (The Pageant)

Tue/Jan-18 Minneapolis, MN (First Avenue)

Thu/Jan-20 Chicago, IL (House of Blues)

Sat/Jan-22 Toronto, ON (Sound Academy)

Sun/Jan-23 Montreal, QC (Metropolis)

Sat/Jan-29 Atlantic City, NJ (House of Blues)

Fri/Feb-04 Montclair, NJ (The Wellmont Theatre)