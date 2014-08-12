Please just do me this one favor. Please? Lauren Bacall died. Lauren “The Look” Bacall. Lauren “The Former Mrs. Humphrey Bogart and Also the Former Mrs. Jason Robards” Bacall. Watch her unbelievable High Point coffee commercials. Live now like she did: fiercely decaffeinated.
Lavish in Lauren Bacall’s Divine Decaf Coffee Commercials
Louis VIrtel 08.12.14 4 years ago
