Lavish in Lauren Bacall’s Divine Decaf Coffee Commercials

08.12.14 4 years ago

Please just do me this one favor. Please? Lauren Bacall died. Lauren “The Look” Bacall. Lauren “The Former Mrs. Humphrey Bogart and Also the Former Mrs. Jason Robards” Bacall. Watch her unbelievable High Point coffee commercials. Live now like she did: fiercely decaffeinated.

Around The Web

TAGSHigh PointLAUREN BACALLRIP Lauren Bacall

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP