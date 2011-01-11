‘Law & Order: Los Angeles’ purge cuts Skeet Ulrich, two other regulars

Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” franchise is no stranger to major cast overhauls, but few quite like what seems to have occurred on Tuesday (Jan. 11) afternoon.

Only half-way through production on its first season, NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles” lost three regular cast members in one afternoon.

Deadline.com was first to break the story that Regina Hall and Megan Boone were leaving the show, amidst creative retooling as the show shoots its 12th episode.

That was big news, though Hall and Boone were really support to the characters played by Alfred Molina and Terrence Howard.

A larger shocker came in the early evening with Deadline reporting that Skeet Ulrich, who plays Detective Rex Winters, is on his way out. Ulrich was the first actor cast in the pilot, which had to weather the departure of Wanda de Jesus before premiering.

It’s unclear what form the creative changes will have an how many additional castmembers will be added to “LOLA.”

Stay tuned for more information.