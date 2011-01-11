‘Law & Order: Los Angeles’ purge cuts Skeet Ulrich, two other regulars

Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” franchise is no stranger to major cast overhauls, but few quite like what seems to have occurred on Tuesday (Jan. 11) afternoon.
Only half-way through production on its first season, NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles” lost three regular cast members in one afternoon.
Deadline.com was first to break the story that Regina Hall and Megan Boone were leaving the show, amidst creative retooling as the show shoots its 12th episode.
That was big news, though Hall and Boone were really support to the characters played by Alfred Molina and Terrence Howard.
A larger shocker came in the early evening with Deadline reporting that Skeet Ulrich, who plays Detective Rex Winters, is on his way out. Ulrich was the first actor cast in the pilot, which had to weather the departure of Wanda de Jesus before premiering.
It’s unclear what form the creative changes will have an how many additional castmembers will be added to “LOLA.”
Stay tuned for more information.
Skeet Ulrich is an excellent actor, and should be in a successful series. Jericho was excellent. And he was excellent in LOLA. We were only getting familiar with the characters; I really appreciated the regular scenes at home with his wife. Too bad; but I’ll be watching for you in your next show Mr. Ulrich.
I only watched because of Ulich so I will no longer watch LOLA.
I agree. Ulrich was great.
another stupid mistake by Wolf!!!! get rid of molina not ulrich!!!!
I have never watched any of the Law and Orders but only watched this one because of Skeet Ulrich. One less thing on my DVR now that he’s not gonna be on!
MARY ANN Skeet Ulrich was the only reason I watched LOLA. I think he is an excellent actor. I think cutting him from the cast was a serious mistake. I expect the series to fold as a result.
MARY ANN Skeet Ulrich was the only reason I watched LOLA. I think he is an excellent actor. I think cutting him from the cast was a serious mistake. I expect the series to fold as a result.
MARY ANN Skeet Ulrich was the only reason I watched LOLA. I think he is an excellent actor. I think cutting him from the cast was a serious mistake. I expect the series to fold as a result.
Write a comment…
Skeet Ulrich was the only reason I watched LOLA. I’ll watch any series he is in. I expect the series to fold without the draw of his character and acting skills.
Only reason I watched LOLA was because Skeet was in it…too bad, won’t be watchin’ anymore!