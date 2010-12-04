‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ books Jeremy Irons

NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” has always been a destination for high profile guest stars, but scoring Jeremy Irons is a particular coup.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actor will make his first-ever appearance on an American episodic network television show in early 2011, filming his “SVU” role later this month.

NBC announced on Friday (Dec. 3) that Irons will play Dr. Cap Jackson, a sex therapist at a sexual addiction rehab clinic in the episode titled “Mask.” Why do we think he’s going to be more than just an ordinary therapist? Oh yeah. Because we’ve seen “Dead Ringers.”

“We’re elated to work with an actor of Jeremy’s caliber” states “SVU” executive producer Neal Baer. “He brings depth, intelligence and charisma to all his varied roles and we couldn’t be luckier to have him guest star on ‘SVU.'”

Irons is set to appear in a lead role on the new Showtime series “The Borgias” next spring. An Oscar winner for “Reversal of Fortune,” Irons has Emmy wins for HBO’s “Elizabeth I” and his voice-over work on PBS’ “The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century,” plus another Emmy nod for “Brideshead Revisted” back in 1982.

