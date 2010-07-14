LCD Soundsystem, Belle & Sebastian, DeadMau5 lead Treasure Island fest

LCD Soundsystem, Belle & Sebastian, The National, DeadMau5, Broken Social Scene and others have been announced as performers for the fourth annual Treasure Island Music Festival.

The San Francisco-based two-day fest runs over Oct. 16-17, with two-day tickets onsale now and single day tickets up on Friday (July 16). Tickets run from $67.50 (single day) to $475.00 (VIP two-day).

Other confirmed acts for the largely indie rock and electronic fest include Kruder & Dorfmeister, She & Him, Miike Snow, !!!, Superchunk, Surfer Blood, Die Antwoord, Little Dragon, Four Tet and Rogue Wave. Treasure Island is off the coast of Yerba Buena Island in the San Francisco Bay.

Here is the complete lineup for the Treasure Island Music Festival:

Saturday, October 16th

LCD Soundsystem

Deadmau5

Kruder & Dorfmeister (live)

Miike Snow

!!!

Die Antwoord

Little Dragon

Four Tet

Holy Fuck

Phantogram

Jamaica

Wallpaper

Maus Haus

Sunday, October 17th

Belle & Sebastian

The National

Broken Social Scene

She & Him

Superchunk

Rogue Wave

Surfer Blood

Ra Ra Riot

Monotonix

The Sea & the Cake

Phosphorescent

Papercuts

The Mumlers