LCD Soundsystem, Belle & Sebastian, DeadMau5 lead Treasure Island fest

#Deadmau5
07.14.10 8 years ago

LCD Soundsystem, Belle & Sebastian, The National, DeadMau5, Broken Social Scene and others have been announced as performers for the fourth annual Treasure Island Music Festival.

The San Francisco-based two-day fest runs over Oct. 16-17, with two-day tickets onsale now and single day tickets up on Friday (July 16). Tickets run from $67.50 (single day) to $475.00 (VIP two-day).

Other confirmed acts for the largely indie rock and electronic fest include Kruder & Dorfmeister, She & Him, Miike Snow, !!!, Superchunk, Surfer Blood, Die Antwoord, Little Dragon, Four Tet and Rogue Wave. Treasure Island is off the coast of Yerba Buena Island in the San Francisco Bay.

Here is the complete lineup for the Treasure Island Music Festival:

Saturday, October 16th
LCD Soundsystem
Deadmau5
Kruder & Dorfmeister (live)
Miike Snow
!!!
Die Antwoord
Little Dragon
Four Tet
Holy Fuck
Phantogram
Jamaica
Wallpaper
Maus Haus
Sunday, October 17th
Belle & Sebastian
The National
Broken Social Scene
She & Him
Superchunk
Rogue Wave
Surfer Blood
Ra Ra Riot
Monotonix
The Sea & the Cake
Phosphorescent
Papercuts
The Mumlers

Around The Web

TOPICS#Deadmau5
TAGSBELLE & SEBASTIANdeadmau5die antwoordkruder dorfmeisterLCD SoundsystemMiike Snowshe and himSUPERCHUNKSurfer BloodTreasure Island Music Festival

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP