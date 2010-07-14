LCD Soundsystem, Belle & Sebastian, DeadMau5 lead Treasure Island fest

LCD Soundsystem, Belle & Sebastian, The National, DeadMau5, Broken Social Scene and others have been announced as performers for the fourth annual Treasure Island Music Festival.
The San Francisco-based two-day fest runs over Oct. 16-17, with two-day tickets onsale now and single day tickets up on Friday (July 16). Tickets run from $67.50 (single day) to $475.00 (VIP two-day).
Other confirmed acts for the largely indie rock and electronic fest include Kruder & Dorfmeister, She & Him, Miike Snow, !!!, Superchunk, Surfer Blood, Die Antwoord, Little Dragon, Four Tet and Rogue Wave. Treasure Island is off the coast of Yerba Buena Island in the San Francisco Bay.
Here is the complete lineup for the Treasure Island Music Festival:
Saturday, October 16th
LCD Soundsystem
Deadmau5
Kruder & Dorfmeister (live)
Miike Snow
!!!
Die Antwoord
Little Dragon
Four Tet
Holy Fuck
Phantogram
Jamaica
Wallpaper
Maus Haus
Sunday, October 17th
Belle & Sebastian
The National
Broken Social Scene
She & Him
Superchunk
Rogue Wave
Surfer Blood
Ra Ra Riot
Monotonix
The Sea & the Cake
Phosphorescent
Papercuts
The Mumlers
