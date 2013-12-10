Listen to Lea Michele’s empowering new single ‘Cannonball’

12.10.13 5 years ago
Lea Michele’s powerful vocals carry great emotion, whether she’s on Broadway, starring in “Glee” or in her latest move toward pop stardom. Listen to Michele’s first single “Cannonball” here or below, and scroll down for the tracklist off her debut album “Louder,” which comes out March 4.
Michele said in a statement that the album “encompasses my experiences over the past year,” which include the death of her boyfriend and “Glee” co-star Cory Monteith this past July. Appropriately, “Cannonball” is a phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes ballad about the “light at the end of the tunnel.” In the song’s big pop chorus, Michele belts “And now I will start living today, today, today. I closed the door / I got this new beginning, and I will fly, I’ll fly like a cannonball.”
“It’s about pushing forward and living your life in a way that’s louder, stronger and bolder,” Michele said about the new album. “I’m so excited to share this new side of me with my fans.”
“Glee” fans should take heart that Michele will continue her Rachel Berry role, reportedly in a new spin-off by creator Ryan Murphy.
Watch “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Dec. 12 to see Michele perform the new single.
Here’s the tracklist for “Louder”:
1. Cannonball
2. On My Way
3. Burn with You
4. Battlefield
5. You’re Mine
6. Thousand Needles
7. Louder
8. Cue the Rain
9. Don’t Let Go
10. Empty Handed
11. If You Say So

