Lea Michele’s title track, ‘Louder’: Listen

After the video for Lea Michele”s new single, “Cannonball,” bowed last week, the “Glee” singer is back with the title track from her upcoming album, out March 4.

If “Cannonball”s” message is about starting to live today, “Louder”s” take-away is to ignore anyone who”s trying to extinguish your inner flame.

“Louder” is similarly anthemic and mid-tempo, but has a softer approach than “Cannonball,” despite its exhortation to “scream a little louder.” The song is an inspirational ode to “come out of the shadow, step into the light, this could be the moment that could change your life.” While it could be a single, it’s melodically too close to “Cannonball” to be the follow-up.

The “Glee” star told Billboard, which debuted the track, the song”s mission statement resonated with her. “I always think it’s so important to live your life to the fullest, and love as hard as you can love, and fight as hard as you can fight. Be loud, be bold, be yourself, whether or not people understand that message. That’s what I think of when I think of the song and album.”

