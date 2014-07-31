Learn Everything from This 1997 Cybersex Instructional Video

07.31.14 4 years ago

Nothing is better than this clip. I repeat: Nothing is better than this clip.

It's a real 1997 instructional video detailing how to have cybersex. It is sincerely called “How to Have Cybersex on the Internet,” which right away tells you it's not about having cybersex in a tent or on a houseboat. It's slightly NSFW, but it's also blurred. Just watch it. Your narrator is the most dead serious, monotone cybersex practitioner of all time. Enjoy this erotic fever dream. 

(via io9)

TAGS1997cybersexHow to have cybersex on the internet

